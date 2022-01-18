Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $499.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

