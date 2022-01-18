Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.