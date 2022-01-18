Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

