Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $7,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day moving average of $289.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.37. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.27.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.