Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 7065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth $173,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.