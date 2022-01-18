Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 19,448 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Delta Air Lines worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.