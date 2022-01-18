Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.13% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $53,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

