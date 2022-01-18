Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.15% of Rogers worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rogers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 664.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 431.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $273.36 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.67.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.