Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $41.32 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,893 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.66% of TriNet Group worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNET stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

