Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $46.34 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.92% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $46,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

SIMO stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

