Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $96,370.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $96,370.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.97 or 0.07502397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00079431 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055834 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

