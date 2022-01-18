Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.45

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 53378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.