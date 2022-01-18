Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 585,271 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Materion worth $40,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Materion by 25,614.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

NYSE:MTRN opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.35. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.