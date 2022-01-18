MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of MXL stock traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 456,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,461. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

