MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of MaxLinear worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

