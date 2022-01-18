MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,267.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,535.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,001.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

