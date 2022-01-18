Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 706,850 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,850 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 18.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $217,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 130,912 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,270. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

