Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $98.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $98,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,868,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after buying an additional 346,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 117,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

