Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. The company has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

