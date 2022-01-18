Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 137,625 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,625 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

