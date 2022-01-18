Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 431,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MERC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $825.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

