Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $19,739,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,610. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $115.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

