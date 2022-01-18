Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MTPOF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile
