Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MTPOF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co engages in the provision of banking, financing, leasing, real estate, and stock brokering services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Treasury, Branch Banking, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer type loans and support.

