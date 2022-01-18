MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $50.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

