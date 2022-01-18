MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $747,798.11 and $58.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00106072 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,702,246 coins and its circulating supply is 165,400,318 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

