Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

