Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

