MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.