Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. 376,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 860,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 42.27 and a quick ratio of 42.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.59. The stock has a market cap of C$440.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.61.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

