Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.05 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126.39 million and $12.05 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.64 or 0.99679420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

