Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $62.16 or 0.00149840 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $188,711.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 198,341 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.