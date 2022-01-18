Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 702,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. Mission Produce has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $978.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mission Produce by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Mission Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

