Mizuho Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $17.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

SOFI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

