Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 105,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,364,220 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

