Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) PT Raised to CHF 23 at Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

MOLN opened at $31.89 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth about $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

