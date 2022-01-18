Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 183.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

