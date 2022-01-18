Morgan Stanley Boosts Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 165

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from CHF 152 to CHF 165 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 1,162,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,390. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

