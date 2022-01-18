Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.