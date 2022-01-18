M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.76

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.76 and last traded at $185.18, with a volume of 4302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.34.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

