Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Murphy Oil worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

