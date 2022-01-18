Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $119.47 and a one year high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

