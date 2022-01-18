Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

