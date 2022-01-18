Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $312.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

