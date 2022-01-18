Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $326.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

