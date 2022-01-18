Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,548,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 532.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,058 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $17,052,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Universal Display by 50.0% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.03.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

