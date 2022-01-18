National Bank Financial Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$5.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.83.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.50. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

