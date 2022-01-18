National Bankshares Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Featured Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.