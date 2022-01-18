National Bankshares Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.