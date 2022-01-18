National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $459.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.70 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. National Vision has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after buying an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $9,890,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

