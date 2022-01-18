Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NTCO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

