Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOPMF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

